Foodies and Friends - Bosscat Kitchen and Libations
Houston - Foodies and Friends- Tuesday at 10:30am June 11, 2024
Katie Stone visits with Tai Nguyen and Chef Ricardo Moreno to sample the brunch, lunch and dinner options at Bosscat Kitchen and Libations. She also discovers the source of fish sauce and why Bosscat Kitchen takes 2 days to make french fries!
Boscat Kitchen & Libations is located in the west River Oaks district at 4310 Westheimer Rd
Operating Hours:
Mon. - Thrus. 11am - 10pm
Fri - 11am - 11pm
Sat: 10AM-2:30pm and 3PM-10:00PM
Sun: 10AM-2:30PM and 3PM-10PM
Website:
bosscatkitchen.com/houston
Social Media Platforms:
IG:@bosscatkitchen