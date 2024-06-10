Foodies and Friends - Bosscat Kitchen and Libations

Foodies and Friends- Tuesday at 10:30am June 11, 2024

Katie Stone visits with Tai Nguyen and Chef Ricardo Moreno to sample the brunch, lunch and dinner options at Bosscat Kitchen and Libations. She also discovers the source of fish sauce and why Bosscat Kitchen takes 2 days to make french fries!

Boscat Kitchen & Libations is located in the west River Oaks district at 4310 Westheimer Rd

Operating Hours :

Mon. - Thrus. 11am - 10pm

Fri - 11am - 11pm

Sat: 10AM-2:30pm and 3PM-10:00PM

Sun: 10AM-2:30PM and 3PM-10PM

Website:

Websitebosscatkitchen.com/houston

Social Media Platforms:

IG:@bosscatkitchenBest Regards,