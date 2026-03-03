Mark Henry wins Republican primary for Galveston County judge

The Brief Incumbent Mark Henry won the Republican primary for Galveston County judge. Albert "Al" Smith was the sole Democratic candidate in the Galveston County judge primary election. Election Day is November 3.



Residents voted Tuesday to decide who will appear on the ballot for Galveston County judge in the November election.

Galveston County Judge: 2026 Primary winners

Incumbent Mark Henry won the Republican primary for Galveston County judge, according to unofficial election results.

Albert "Al" Smith ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

What's next:

Election Day is set for November 3, 2026.

What does a county judge do?

Big picture view:

A county judge in Texas is said to be the county's CEO and representative.

They're the presiding officer of the Commissioners Court, head of emergency management, and they serve as the county's budget officer.

About the candidates

Mark Henry is the incumbent candidate, running for his fifth term as Galveston County judge. The Galveston County website says he served 21 years in the US Air Force, and he owns an aircraft parts business and a FAA repair station in the county.

Albert "Al" Smith was the sole Democratic candidate in the Galveston County judge primary election. He was inducted as a fellow of the Texas City Rotary Club in 2024.