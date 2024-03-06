Incumbent Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Representative in District 18.

According to unofficial results, Jackson Lee received 60% of the vote with 94% of precincts. Her opponents, Amanda Edwards received 37% of the vote and Robert Slater received 3% of the vote.

Jackson Lee has represented District 18, which covers part of Harris County, since 1995. Jackson Lee began her political career as a municipal judge in Houston from 1987 to 1990 before serving as a city council member in Houston from 1990 to 1994.

In November, Jackson Lee ran for Houston mayor against John Whitmire, who won the position.

Jackson Lee will face the winner of the U.S. Representative, District 18 Republican primary between Lana Centonze and Aaron Ray Hermes.