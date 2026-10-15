The Brief Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. Polling locations for Galveston County registered voters can be found below. The hours for the polls during early voting in Galveston County vary depending on the day.



The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.

Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The hours for the polls during early voting in Galveston County vary depending on the day.

Here’s where you can find polling locations near you in Galveston County.

Galveston County early voting locations near me

Voters in Galveston County can vote at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

Galveston County’s early voting locations can be found by clicking here.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:

To find your specific sample ballot, click here.

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