Galveston County early voting 2026: Polling locations, dates, hours and sample ballots
GALVESTON, Texas - The polls open in Texas for early voting in the November midterm election on Monday, Oct. 19.
Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
The hours for the polls during early voting in Galveston County vary depending on the day.
Here’s where you can find polling locations near you in Galveston County.
Galveston County early voting locations near me
Voters in Galveston County can vote at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.
Galveston County’s early voting locations can be found by clicking here.
What’s on the ballot?
All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below:
To find your specific sample ballot, click here.
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More Southeast Texas voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
The Source: The information in this article comes from county election offices and the Texas Secretary of State website.