The Brief Early voting runs from May 18 to May 22 for the Texas primary runoff elections. Where you can vote depends on the county you live in. Election Day is May 26.



On Tuesday, the polls will open for early voting in the 2026 runoff elections following the March primary. The winner of the runoff elections will go on to the November general election.

Early voting will open on May 18 until May 22. Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's where you can vote in Southeast Texas counties.

Texas early voting polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas early locations

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.

In order to vote in the May 26 election, you must have been registered by April 27.

What's on my ballot?

In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

All Texans will be able to vote in the statewide runoff elections. The races going into a runoff are:

A heavily watched Republican race: Incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn is up against Attorney General Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate seat.

Lieutenant Governor race for Democrat candidates Vikki Goodwin and Marcos Velez

There will be both a Democratic and Republican runoff race for Attorney General.

The elections include several local positions that may appear on your ballot depending on where you live. Click here to find your county.

Which primary runoff can I vote in?

If you voted in a primary, you can only vote in runoff elections for the party you aligned with during the primary.

So, if you voted in the Republican primary, you can only vote in Republican runoff elections. The same is true for a voter in the Democratic primary; they can only vote in Democratic runoff elections.

If you did not vote in a primary election, you can still vote in the runoff election of your choosing.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)