Homemade granola bars recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making homemade granola bars!
I have been really into reading labels on food that I buy, and there are way too many ingredients in store-bought granola bars.
These homemade bars are just as good as what you can buy, and you get to customize them to exactly what your family likes. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.)
- ¼ cup pepitas
- ¼ cup shredded coconut
- ½ cup honey
- ⅓ cup peanut butter (creamy is best)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Bake the oats, nuts and coconut until fragrant and the coconut shreds are golden brown, about 10 minutes.
- While the oat mixture is baking, add the honey, peanut butter, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract into a medium saucepan. Heat on medium low until there are a few bubbles.
- Once the oat mixture is golden, add it directly into the saucepan. Turn off the heat.
- Drop the oven temperature to 300 degrees.
- Mix the oat and peanut butter mixture until combined.
- Add into an even layer in the bottom of a lined 8x8 pan.
- Bake for another 15-20 minutes.
- Cool for 5 minutes before adding the chocolate chips to the top.
- Let cool for another 5-10 minutes and cut.
- Enjoy!