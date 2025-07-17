Homemade granola bars recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making homemade granola bars!

I have been really into reading labels on food that I buy, and there are way too many ingredients in store-bought granola bars.

These homemade bars are just as good as what you can buy, and you get to customize them to exactly what your family likes. Enjoy!



Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

1 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.)

¼ cup pepitas

¼ cup shredded coconut

½ cup honey

⅓ cup peanut butter (creamy is best)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup mini chocolate chips

Method: