Homemade granola bars recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

Published  July 17, 2025 4:14pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston
Allison's Cooking Diary: Homemade Granola Bars

HOUSTON - On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making homemade granola bars! 

I have been really into reading labels on food that I buy, and there are way too many ingredients in store-bought granola bars. 

These homemade bars are just as good as what you can buy, and you get to customize them to exactly what your family likes. Enjoy!
 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.)
  • ¼ cup pepitas
  • ¼ cup shredded coconut
  • ½ cup honey
  • ⅓ cup peanut butter (creamy is best)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ½ cup mini chocolate chips

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Bake the oats, nuts and coconut until fragrant and the coconut shreds are golden brown, about 10 minutes.
  3. While the oat mixture is baking, add the honey, peanut butter, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract into a medium saucepan. Heat on medium low until there are a few bubbles.
  4. Once the oat mixture is golden, add it directly into the saucepan. Turn off the heat.
  5. Drop the oven temperature to 300 degrees.
  6. Mix the oat and peanut butter mixture until combined.
  7. Add into an even layer in the bottom of a lined 8x8 pan.
  8. Bake for another 15-20 minutes.
  9. Cool for 5 minutes before adding the chocolate chips to the top.
  10. Let cool for another 5-10 minutes and cut.
  11. Enjoy!
