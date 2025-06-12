Expand / Collapse search
Sweet and Spicy Chicken Meatballs recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  June 12, 2025 12:29pm CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston
Allison's Cooking Diary: Sweet and Spicy Chicken Meatballs

If you're looking for something to switch up your weeknight dinners, these meatballs are the perfect way to do so!

HOUSTON - On this week’s edition of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are helping you switch up your weeknight dinners. Let me tell you, these sweet and spicy meatballs are the perfect way to do so! 

These meatballs will pair perfectly with rice and veggies, on a salad or a delicious dish to serve at your next tailgate.

Ingredients

Meatballs

  • 1 lb. Ground chicken or ground turkey
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon paprika

Sweet and Spicy Sauce

  • 1 cup Frank’s hot sauce
  • 2 cup brown sugar
  • 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 475 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, add in your ground chicken, garlic, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, onion powder and paprika.
  3. Once combined, roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  4. Bake for 13–15 minutes.
  5. While the meatballs are baking, in a small saucepan, add the Franks Hot Sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt and red pepper flakes.
  6. Once bubbling, add a few spoonfuls over the meatballs in the oven.
  7. When the meatballs are done, place them in the saucepan with the rest of the sweet and spicy sauce.
  8. Enjoy these sweet and spicy meatballs over rice!
