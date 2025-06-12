Sweet and Spicy Chicken Meatballs recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

On this week’s edition of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are helping you switch up your weeknight dinners. Let me tell you, these sweet and spicy meatballs are the perfect way to do so!

These meatballs will pair perfectly with rice and veggies, on a salad or a delicious dish to serve at your next tailgate.

Ingredients

Meatballs

1 lb. Ground chicken or ground turkey

1 garlic clove, minced

1 egg

½ cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon paprika

Sweet and Spicy Sauce

1 cup Frank’s hot sauce

2 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Method