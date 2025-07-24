Cannoli Cake recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

We have a sweet treat on this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary.

I LOVE cannoli's, but making them can be tedious, so why not make an easy cannoli cake? It has layers of pound cake, fluffy cream and chocolate chips.

You are going to love it!



We will start by making the chocolate ganache for the top of the cake. Add 1 cup of the heavy whipping cream to a medium bowl and microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Once warm, add 1 cup of the mini chocolate chips, making sure they are all covered by the whipping cream. Let sit for 2 minutes and stir until all the chocolate chips are melted. Place in the refrigerator.

Next, onto the cannoli cream. Add the ricotta, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to a large bowl. Whisk until combined. Add in ½ of the remaining chocolate chips and stir to combine.

In another bowl, add the remaining 1cup of heavy whipping cream. Use a hand mixer to mix until stiff peaks. Start by adding half of the ricotta mixture. Gently fold until combined. Add the rest of the ricotta mixture and repeat until all combined. Set aside.

Now we assemble the cake. Cut the frozen pound cake into slices. Layer the cake into an even layer on the bottom of an 8x8 pan.

Once the cake is down, add half the cannoli cream on top and spread to cover all of the cake. Add another layer of the pound cake. Repeat the process of the cannoli cream filling.

Pour the chocolate ganache over the top until smooth. Top with the remaining chocolate chips.