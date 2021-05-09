Expand / Collapse search

Will new Texas voter laws protect the system - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Voting access legislation in Texas

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! This week's panel discusses SB7 and HB6 the Texas voting bills that continue to move through the legislature on partisan votes integrity or suppression?

HOUSTON - Deer Park Republican Briscoe Cain making the case for SB-7  the so-called "election integrity" law that has drawn unprecedented fire from Democrats and dozens of major corporations who argue the measures restrict access to the ballot box by cutting back or outright banning many of the election innovations employed during the pandemic - like drive-thru and 24-hour voting.

Republicans reject the claims of "suppression" contending their reforms will make the process more uniform, secure, and trustworthy.

 Unable to de-rail this bill, Democrats appear poised to pound the issue as an extension of what's been labeled "the big lie" of a stolen election.