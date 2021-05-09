Will new Texas voter laws protect the system - What's Your Point?

"This bill protects every single Texas voter. This bill does not punish people for making honest mistakes." — Rep. Briscoe Cain

Deer Park Republican Briscoe Cain making the case for SB-7 the so-called "election integrity" law that has drawn unprecedented fire from Democrats and dozens of major corporations who argue the measures restrict access to the ballot box by cutting back or outright banning many of the election innovations employed during the pandemic - like drive-thru and 24-hour voting.

Republicans reject the claims of "suppression" contending their reforms will make the process more uniform, secure, and trustworthy.

Unable to de-rail this bill, Democrats appear poised to pound the issue as an extension of what's been labeled "the big lie" of a stolen election.

