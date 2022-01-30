Who replaces Supreme Court Justice Breyer- What's Your Point?

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

After serving 27 years on the Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring.

An unabashed progressive who consistently voted with fellow liberals on the nine-member panel, Breyer will step down this summer, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to nominate his successor

Who is Stephen Breyer - A look at the retiring Supreme Court Justice.

With word of Breyer's departure, the President repeated his pledge to select a black woman to fill the seat, which if confirmed, would be our nation's first.

BIDEN PLEDGES TO NOMINATE A BLACK WOMAN

With Democrats projected to lose control of one or both congressional chambers in the midterms, Joe Biden has little time to waste getting his choice confirmed.

