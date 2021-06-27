Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Harris visits the Texas border- What's Your Point?

Vice President Harris visits the Texas border

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panelists discuss the VP's recent trip, the issues at the border, and what the administration is doing to improve the situation.

156 days after taking the oath of office Vice President Kamala Harris visited the nation's southern border for the first time as Vice President. Talking with immigrant children, touring a border patrol station, and inspecting a busy point of entry, 
Harris has drawn heavy fire for purposely postponing a boots-on-the-ground, first-hand examination of the crisis on American soil.
President Joe Biden’s designated "point person" on the border reiterated her position that addressing the "root cause" of illegal immigration from Central America remains her principal focus.

Harris’s tour comes just days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to touch down on the border, at the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott who’s pledged to continue building "the wall".
Panel, Do you think Trump's visit and Abbott’s high-profile actions have forced the Biden administration's hand?
 

