Undocumented, unaccompanied children, thousands crossing the Texas-Mexico border - What's Your Point?

U.S. Border Patrol stopped more undocumented immigrants this week than they have in any seven-day period for the past 20 years.

There are currently more than 14,000 unaccompanied children in federal custody, with the number rising daily.

The onslaught of minors crossing the Texas border is so great the Kay Baily Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas is being outfitted to house up to 3,000 immigrant teens

This week's What's Your Point panel, Tomaro Bell, Gary Polland, Bill King, Tony Diaz, and Charles Blain talk about the immigration crisis and the passing of DACA, which opens a pathway to citizenship for dreamers and migrant farmworkers alike to stay in America.

As thousands of undocumented newcomers pour into the country, Democrats in the House voted to begin legalizing millions of those already living here without permission.

In three stand-alone measures, the house approved pathways to citizenship and "legal status" for so-called "dreamers" as well as farmworkers and refugees who have been granted temporary protection on humanitarian grounds.

While the trio of bills attracted a smattering of republican support, all are expected to contend with serious headwinds in the evenly divided senate