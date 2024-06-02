Trump - "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man" What's Your Point?

"Our whole country is being rigged right now.. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it's just a disgrace." — Donald Trump May 30,2024

The 45th President of the United States in the minutes after a jury in New York City found him guilty of all 34 felony counts of altering business records to hide "hush money" payments paid to women with whom he allegedly had extra-marital affairs.

Mr. Trump will be sentenced by the judge in the case on July 11th and can still run for president. He and his attorneys have promised a vigorous appeal.

Multiple legal experts have opined that prison time for the first American president found guilty of a crime is unlikely..

"And it's reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict. — President Joe Biden

Some of you and several others of our "What's Your Point?" colleagues have concluded the prime motivation behind this prosecution was "political."

That said, a jury of 12 citizens heard both sides of the case.... And concluded - the law was intentionally broken.

In the wake of the jury verdict, Mr. Trump claims both his political fundraising and his grassroots support has surged, with a growing number of voters concluding the multiple prosecutions amount to a calculated persecution.

Could this unprecedented conviction actually work in the former president's favor in the coming months leading up to the election?