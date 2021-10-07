The Waller County cyclists accident - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

The Waller County cyclists accident

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The panel talks about the incident in Waller County when a young man ran into a group of cyclists sending 6 of them to the hospital after harassing them with his pickup truck.

Fury in our community continues over the actions of a 16-year-old Waller County boy who plowed the pick-up, he was driving into a group of cyclists - sending six to the hospital, some with very serious injuries.

Witnesses say the collision occurred as the teen was attempting to en-gulf the cyclists in an exhaust cloud - a harassment technique called "rolling coal".

 No criminal charges have been brought as of yet, although waller county d-a Elton Mathis has indicated they are likely forthcoming.

This terrible and high-profile event is emblematic of a much larger problem, that is, cyclists have a legal right to operate on public roads - but are being menaced...and in some cases...mowed down by motorists.