The Trump factor in the 2022 primaries - What's Your Point?

Fact - Donald J. Trump may have lost the 2020 election but he remains far and away, the most influential force in the Republican Party.

From his headquarters in Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president launches a daily barrage of missives and pronouncements with zero indication he's willing to fade into the political background and make room for new, younger, less divisive leadership.

A master of self-marketing - Trump's hints regarding a 2024 run have become increasingly less coy.

Does the panel see any movement among top Republicans to disengage from the "Trump Train" or are the repercussions just too scary?