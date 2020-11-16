The Supreme Court debates the individual mandate in the ACA - What's Your Point?

Our nation's highest court this week took up the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Dor months during the fall campaign and later during the nomination process of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats breathlessly warned of the ACA's impending demolition by the conservative majority on the court- an outcome that would strip away coverage for some 20 million Americans.

However, during Tuesday's two hours of argument before the court, it appeared to legal analysts that Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh are willing to let the health care law remain in place without the so-called "individual mandate" all-but deleted by congress in 2017.

This week’s panel Bill King, businessman and columnist, Janice Evans, media consultant, Gary Polland, conservative political analyst, Genevive Carter, communications and public affairs strategist, Anthony Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News, KPFT Radio join host Greg Groogan to discuss the likely outcome of the Supreme Court's ruling on the Affordable Care Act.

WATCH MORE What's Your Point discussions