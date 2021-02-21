The political hunt for scapegoats after the winter storm disaster - What's Your Point?

At the outset of the severe weather crisis, Governor Greg Abbott used his national platform to point a finger of blame.

"This shows how the green new deal would be a deadly deal for the uniited states of america — Texas Governor Greg Abbott

The Governor also said, "...our wind and our solar got shut down and they were 10 percent of our power grid.."

Republican Dan Crenshaw piled in, claiming Texas was now living with "the consequences" of relying too heavily on renewable energy.

Turns out, both the Governor and the Congressman were off target.

There was "plenty" of blame to go around with the lion's share of the shortfall directly linked to lack of generation at fossil fuel plants un-prepared and un-supplied for the deep freeze.

To sort out the damage and the path forward we reached out to highly regarded energy author and scholar Robert Bryce.