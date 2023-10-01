The elephant not in the room - GOP's 2nd presidential candidate debate

Trump's shadow looms large as GOP candidates spar in debate
GOP presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clashed during the second GOP debate. At the same time, Donald Trump's absence loomed large, with Chris Christie also challenging Trump's non-participation as polls showed Trump leading by over 50 points among Republicans.
Houston - Nikki Haley addressing Vivek Ramaswamy " You were in business with the Chinese that gave Hunter Biden $45 million. We can't trust you !
Former governor Nikki Haley throwing a haymaker at fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy....in what amounts to an inconsequential scrap deep on the "undercard" of the GOP battle.