The elephant not in the room - GOP's 2nd presidential candidate debate

"You know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight." — Ron DeSantis, Florida governor, Republican primary presidential candidate

Nikki Haley addressing Vivek Ramaswamy " You were in business with the Chinese that gave Hunter Biden $45 million. We can't trust you !

Former governor Nikki Haley throwing a haymaker at fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy....in what amounts to an inconsequential scrap deep on the "undercard" of the GOP battle.