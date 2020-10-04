The coronavirus continues to upset our economy - What's Your Point?

While over-all employment has rebounded significantly since the start of the pandemic, Congress remains locked in a stalemate over more aid for the millions of folks dropped from pay-rolls and suffering. Meantime, in the devastated airline industry, lay-offs are underway for up to 50-thousand employees, many of them, workers for United, living here in Houston.

And under the category "kicking folks while their down", the Texas WorkForce commission has sent out more than 200,000 notices asking benefit recipients to pay-back nearly $215 million distributed by mistake.

This week's panel: Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst, and Houston attorney,

Craig Jackson, professor TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Isabel Longoria, senior adviser Harris County Clerk join host Greg Groogan to talk about the on-going impact of COVID-19 and the economy,

