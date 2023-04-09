"If you support our public schools, if you support our public-school teachers and you support of public charters you would support by voting yes." — State Representative Abel Herrero (D) District 34 - Nueces County



And that is exactly what a majority of the Texas House did this week, approving a budget amendment that forbids the expenditure of public dollars on private school vouchers.

While not the final word. the 68 to 52 vote, much like a "shot across the bow", has sent a resounding message to the "pro-school choice" alliance led by Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the Texas Senate.

The House repudiation came on the same day Senator Brandon Creighton easily pushed his voucher legislation through the upper chamber - accompanied by a pretty clear declaration that school choice is still very much in play.

Looks like a battle between the chambers is coming....and we'll soon find out just how hard Abbott and Patrick are willing to push to force choice through,

