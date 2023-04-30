The Texas House this week sent a very strong message to prosecutors throughout the state who've chosen to pick and choose which criminal laws they are willing to enforce.

HB 17 would allow citizens from a given jurisdiction - Travis County for instance - to file a "removal petition" against the district attorney...and have that claim heard by an outside judge.

The proposal passed by the Texas House lists as actionable misconduct "categorically refusing to prosecute criminal offenses under state law".

This measure has Lt.. Governor Dan Patrick’s support in the Senate and appears aimed at so-called "rogue progressive" district attorneys who refuse to enforce the state's abortion ban....or pursue cases of alleged fraud.