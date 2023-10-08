Scramble for a speaker of the House - What's Your Point?

"Kevin McCarthy is chaos. I think 33 trillion in debt is chaos." — Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) Florida

For the first time in American history - a duly elected House speaker was ousted from authority...victim, in large part to an ill-advised concession made to secure the office...a "poison political pill" if you will granting any single member the power to request a vote for removal.

The "devil" in that "deal, predictably, was GOP anarchist Matt Gaetz who gathered seven like-minded henchmen - and, ironically, partnered with the entire Democratic Caucus to expel McCarthy.

This statement from minority leader Hakeem Jefferies is pretty rich....to say the least.

"Republicans are in the middle of a civil war that is causing chaos, dysfunction and extremism." — Hakeem Jefferies, House Minority Leader

Correct me if I'm wrong...but by backing the Gaetz gang... Democrats just broke off a good chunk of responsibility for grinding the legislative process to a complete halt....and elevating the risk of a government shutdown...which, if it happens, they will blame on Republicans.

Former president Donald Trump first "courted" for the speaker's job by Texas Congressman Troy Nehls....has now endorsed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan....one of his stoutest allies and defenders....and I should also say an "election denier".

Jordan is now claiming he never said the "election was stolen".

In the scramble to succeed McCarthy, Trump's thumb is now on the scale in what could be a disruptive "loyalty" test - and to House Democrats - I have to say...." you voted for it... And you just might get it"