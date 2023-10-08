Expand / Collapse search

Scramble for a speaker of the House - What's Your Point?

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

McCarthy Ousted

In a historic vote the U.S. House of Representatives vacated the seat of Speaker of the House and then went home. Effectively pausing all legislative work until they return this coming week to elect a new speaker. All the while the crisis on the border continues, aid to Ukraine has stopped and the government faces another possible budget shutdown in a few weeks.

Houston - For the first time in American history - a duly elected House speaker was ousted from authority...victim, in large part to an ill-advised concession made to secure the office...a "poison political pill" if you will granting any single member the power to request a vote for removal.

 The "devil" in that "deal, predictably, was GOP anarchist Matt Gaetz who gathered seven like-minded henchmen - and, ironically, partnered with the entire Democratic Caucus to expel McCarthy.

 This statement from minority leader Hakeem Jefferies is pretty rich....to say the least.

Correct me if I'm wrong...but by backing the Gaetz gang... Democrats just broke off a good chunk of responsibility for grinding the legislative process to a complete halt....and elevating the risk of a government shutdown...which, if it happens, they will blame on Republicans.

Search for a new Speaker

Greg Groogan leads the panel in the "now what" discussion as Scalise and Jordan are considered as possible candidates for the Speaker position.

Former president Donald Trump first "courted" for the speaker's job by Texas Congressman Troy Nehls....has now endorsed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan....one of his stoutest allies and defenders....and I should also say an "election denier".

 Jordan is now claiming he never said the "election was stolen".

In the scramble to succeed McCarthy, Trump's thumb is now on the scale in what could be a disruptive "loyalty" test - and to House Democrats - I have to say...." you voted for it... And you just might get it"