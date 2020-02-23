Expand / Collapse search

Russian interference in U.S. elections - What's Your Point?

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Bernie Sanders briefed that Russia is trying to help his campaign

Russia and American political campaigns, Bernie Sanders was briefed that Russia is trying to help his campaign. The What's Your Point panel talks about Russian interference, President Trump and the Sanders campaign.

Houston -  Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected.

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist, Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host join host Greg Groogan in a discussion about Russian interference in United States elections.


 