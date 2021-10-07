Redrawing the districts, picking the voters - What's Your Point?
Houston - The messy, often cut-throat process of re-drawing the political landscape of the Lone Star State continues in Austin.
Our state's population has grown substantially and more than 90% of that expansion involves folks of color, in other words, Texans who are Hispanic, Black, and Asian.
They are numbers largely unreflected by the maps being drawn by the Republican majority in the legislature.
In fact, the Texas Tribune reports - the new Republican-drawn "house" maps actually reduce the number of districts where Blacks and Hispanics make up the majority.
Elections have consequences and Republicans are in charge - but increasing your power, while the size of your core racial constituency shrinks will be seen as grossly unfair.