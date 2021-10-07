Redrawing the districts, picking the voters - What's Your Point?

"Many of us are refugees who escaped harris county and are now being threatened with being sent back under the big city boot" — Montgomery County resident

The messy, often cut-throat process of re-drawing the political landscape of the Lone Star State continues in Austin.

Our state's population has grown substantially and more than 90% of that expansion involves folks of color, in other words, Texans who are Hispanic, Black, and Asian.

They are numbers largely unreflected by the maps being drawn by the Republican majority in the legislature.

In fact, the Texas Tribune reports - the new Republican-drawn "house" maps actually reduce the number of districts where Blacks and Hispanics make up the majority.

We're changing the history that our very own Barbara Jordon fought hard to obtain and break boundaries so that the people of color in her community could have a voice." — State Senator Borris Miles

Elections have consequences and Republicans are in charge - but increasing your power, while the size of your core racial constituency shrinks will be seen as grossly unfair.