Racism and rage as protests over George Floyd continue across U.S. - What's Your Point

This week's panel Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Bill King, columnist, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Carmen Roe, Fox 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell Superneighborhood leader join Greg Groogan to discuss the protests arising after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 state troopers to various Texas cities to help control protests over the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Abbott said in a news release Saturday that troopers are being sent to Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that nearly 200 people were arrested Friday and most will be charged with obstructing a roadway as several protesters blocked an interstate and a highway. In Austin, hundreds gathered Saturday at police headquarters and marched along Interstate 35.

HOUSTON (AP) - The mayor of Houston says the body of George Floyd will be returning to Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner didn't offer additional details Saturday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck during an arrest. His death has sparked tense protests across the country. Floyd grew up in Houston before moving to Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles. Police cars were set ablaze in several cities, and officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to contain demonstrators as the country convulsed through another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns. The protests began in Minneapolis following Monday's death of George Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing. They have since become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot says access to downtown is restricted to only to residents and essential workers and the National Guard will have a presence in the city as officials seek to stem violence arising from demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd. Lightfoot again Sunday praised peaceful protesters, saying she stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with those condemning Floyd's death after Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck during an arrest earlier this week. But she said that in order to protect the city, the state has agreed to dispatch "a contingent of the National Guard" to take up a "limited presence."

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The National Guard is patrolling Los Angeles as the city begins cleaning up after a night of violence that saw demonstrators clash with officers, torch police vehicles and pillage stores. A rare citywide curfew expired at 5:30 a.m. Firefighters responded to dozens of blazes, and scores of businesses were damaged. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti asked the governor for 500 to 700 members of the Guard to assist police. In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed ordered a curfew that would start at 8 p.m. Sunday. Businesses in the city's Union Square section were robbed and vandalized Saturday night.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Twin Cities faith leaders and police chaplains who minister to communities historically ravaged by racial injustice know their neighborhoods are also the most vulnerable to poverty and crime. Firm in their denunciation of brutality and racism, they are urging to "stay the course" in efforts to build bridges between law enforcement and the communities they police. Even as anger flares dangerously, they believe their role is to be a witness for hope: "We're better together," says a Baptist minister who serves as chaplain at one of the Minneapolis police precincts targeted by protestors.



