Race for County Judge perhaps not a "sure thing" for incumbent - What's Your Point?

"It is a lie defunding, and you are hurting our law enforcement, and you are hurting our democracy when you are willing to spread lies." — Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo speaking six days before Texas Comptroller Glen Hager ruled County leaders had in fact "de-funded" local constables by clawing back their reserve funds.

While budgets for law enforcement have increased modestly during Hidalgo's time in office - critics contend the resources provided were in no way proportional to what was genuinely needed to counter a crime wave of historic proportion.

Consequently, restoring public safety is the core component of republican Alex Mealer's campaign.

Mealer

"What I would say very straightforward is Lina you are anti-law enforcement. You have not supported our law enforcement you've created a revolving door at the courthouse

She broke our criminal justice system and now is passing the blame." — Alexandra del Moral Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge

Incumbency, in a county thought to be largely blue, should have made this race a "cakewalk" - but with the violent crime wave still raging... And the bid-rigging indictment of three of her key aides....how do you see Hidalgo's re-election bid unfolding?