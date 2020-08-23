Police reform in Texas - What's Your Point?

In an effort to prevent Texas cities from defunding local police departments, Governor Greg Abbott is proposing a legislative measure to cap property tax revenue at its current level. The proposal comes just days after Austin’s city council voted to cut $23-million dollars from its police budget and reimagine or re-allocate another $130-million to other programs.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT Radio, join Greg Groogan to discuss the "defunding" of police departments and the reaction to Austin City Council's plan.



