Police reform in Houston, action now or wait and study - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, and Antonio Diaz, host Latino Politics and News join Greg Groogan to discuss police reform in Houston.

George Perry Floyd Junior, a black life that "mattered" and will continue to matter for the foreseeable American future.

After days of widespread, sometimes violent protest the 48-year-old former Yates High star athlete, whose death by police has been witnessed by billions, was first eulogized and then buried, right next to the mother he called to in his final, agonizing moments of living.

Roughly 15 hours later, Houston City Councilmember Letittia Plummer brought forth a slate of policing reform measures which, taken together, represented the kind of immediate, demonstrable change millions of protesters were demanding.

In a deeply uncomfortable moment, Plummer could not attract a single vote, not one, from a council clearly committed to Mayor Sylvester Turner's "wait and study" approach to reform.