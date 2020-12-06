Pandemic continues to get worse before it gets better - What's Your Point?

On Wednesday coronavirus claimed two thousand seven hundred and sixty American lives - a death toll greater than any single day of this miserable pandemic.

The director of the CDC warned this winter may well be "the most difficult time in the public health history of the United States."

In the first 5 days of December more than one million new cases of COVID-19.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The grim assessment comes as Great Britain began distributing vaccine ahead of our own nation, which likely won't begin initial dispersals until mid-month.

Meantime, the surge in hospitalizations has triggered the return of restrictions in north Texas where bars have been forced to close and non-essential businesses ordered to reduce capacity.



This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, legal analyst and Houston attorney, Tony Diaz, writer educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT). Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, joins Greg Groogan to talk about the serious effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT? DISCUSSIONS