One on one with U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar

MJ Hegar is a Harley riding, soccer mom from Round Rock who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross fighting in Afghanistan. These days she's better known as the hard-charging Democrat making a determined run for a U.S. Senate seat here in Texas.

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows has her within 6 points of incumbent Senator John Cornyn, though an average of recent polls shows Cornyn's lead to be more than 8 points.

For more information about candidate Hegar visit her website here

Other candidates in this race include:

Incumbent Senator John Cornyn

Advertisement

David Collins (Green Party)

Kerry McKennon (Libertarian)