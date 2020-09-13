One on one with U.S. Rep Lizzie Fletcher

Two years ago she unseated longtime Republican Congressman John Culberson with a message of moderate and inclusive representation for Houston’s increasingly diverse west side. After two years on the hill, Democrat Lizzie Fletcher is confidant she’s delivered on that pledge and deserves another term in office.

We spoke one-on-one about how she’s making the case to voters.

Libertarian Shawn Kelly is also running for the District 7 congressional office.