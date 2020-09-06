One on one with Wesley Hunt- Republican candidate for CD 7

Greg Groogan talks one on wine with Congressional District 7 Republican candidate Wesley Hunt about his policies, beliefs and why he should be elected over incumbent Lizzie Fletcher.

Congressional District 7 is located in western Harris County and includes the cities of; Bellaire, Bunker Hill Village, Hunters Creek, Jersey Village, Piney Point, Southside Place, Spring Valley, and West University Place as well as parts of Houston.

For more information about Hunt's campaign visit his website: Wesley for Texas

Wesley Hunt is running against the Democratic incumbent Lizzie Fletcher. Greg Groogan will be interviewing Congresswoman Fletcher next week, September 13 on What's Your Point?

Candidates running for Congress CD 7: Lizzie Fletcher (D), Wesley Hunt (R), and Shawn Kelly (L).