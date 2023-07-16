Expand / Collapse search

One on one with the "tax-man" State Senator Paul Bettencourt

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Senator Paul Bettencourt designs $18 billion rebate plan

Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt was the principal architect of a rebate plan, resulting in $18 billion being allocated to the citizens of a state with 30 million residents.

Houston - WATCH MORE- What's Your Point?

Even in a state with 30 million residents - $18 billion dollars is a great deal of money for a government to kick-back to the citizens it serves.

While it was Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan drawing the lions’ share of headlines during the months-long "cage fight" preceding the deal....it was Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt who was the principal architect of the rebate plan which ultimately emerged. 