WATCH MORE- What's Your Point?

Even in a state with 30 million residents - $18 billion dollars is a great deal of money for a government to kick-back to the citizens it serves.

While it was Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan drawing the lions’ share of headlines during the months-long "cage fight" preceding the deal....it was Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt who was the principal architect of the rebate plan which ultimately emerged.