More shootings, more discussion . . mental health and red flag laws

"How many times do we have to scream at the top of our lungs? There is going to be another mass shooting, another massacre of children, another massacre of adults another massacre at a church."

Our colleague - devoted crisis counselor Chau Nguyen reacting to a major catastrophe barely averted.

MORE What's Your Point - Trump, Mayorkas, Border Crisis, Paxton fraud case . . .

Last Sunday, not long after we signed off this broadcast, a woman walked into Lakewood church less than a mile from here and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Were it not for the actions of two alert off-duty peace officers - dozens could have died.

Instead, the deeply troubled shooter and, quite likely, her mortally wounded 7-year-old son will be the only two fatalities.

This week, Houston Mayor John Whitmire re-emphasized the critical need for mental health resources and called on lawmakers for measures to help keep firearms away from people failing to behave rationally.

"She was someone's daughter. It's just sad to listen to her neighbors talk about the concern over her behavior that we just as a society and certain agencies didn't respond. And "red flag laws" are certainly one possible addition to our tool kit." — Houston Mayor John Whitmire

Watch the entire show on FOX LOCAL on demand all week. Click here to find out how

How in the world was a woman with a long and well-documented history of mental illness as well as arrests for assault, forgery, theft, and drug possession....able to legally buy this firearm?