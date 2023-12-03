Mayoral debate sparks controversy over diversity in Houston City Hall leadership - What's Your Point?

It was yet another key moment in the Fox 26 mayoral debate - when John Whitmire called out an ethnic imbalance among the city's senior leadership team - alleging

Latinos and Asians had been short-changed by Sylvester Turner to the distinct advantage of African Americans.

Less than 48 hours later, the mayor fired back.

"To imply hat there is no diversity and to imply there is only one look - that's a dog whistle — Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston

Here are the hard numbers - of the 22 city department heads - 13 are African-American, five are Caucasian, four are Latino, and.... none are Asian.

The simple math - Black Houstonians comprise around 24% of the population - but nearly 60% of the current slate of department heads.