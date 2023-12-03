Mayoral debate sparks controversy over diversity in Houston City Hall leadership - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

The recent Fox 26 mayoral debate highlighted concerns about ethnic representation in Houston's City Hall leadership, with accusations that the current balance disproportionately favors African Americans.

Houston -  It was yet another key moment in the Fox 26 mayoral debate - when John Whitmire called out an ethnic imbalance among the city's senior leadership team - alleging

Latinos and Asians had been short-changed by Sylvester Turner to the distinct advantage of African Americans. 

 Less than 48 hours later, the mayor fired back.

Here are the hard numbers - of the 22 city department heads - 13 are African-American, five are Caucasian, four are Latino, and.... none are Asian.

 The simple math - Black Houstonians comprise around 24% of the population - but nearly 60% of the current slate of department heads. 