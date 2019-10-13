Mayoral candidate Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins in the hot seat

What's Your Point host Greg Groogan talks one on one with Houston CIty Councilman Dwight Boykins about; the Firefighters Union no confidence vote for Fire Chief Sam Pena, Harvey relief funds and whther or not the city should have borrowed funds to get reconstruction moving faster, the $95,000 intern controversy, gun violence in Houston and not favoring the legalization of marijuana, as a couple of other mayoral candidates favored this week in the millennials forum at Rice University.

There are 11 candidates running against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 Mayoral election, here are links to their websites.

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Kendall Baker

Derrick Broze

Dwight Boykins

Tony Buzbee

Advertisement

Naoufal Houjami

Bill King

Sue Lovell

Victoria Romero

Demetria Smith

Johnny Taylor

Roy Vasquez