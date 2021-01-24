Lt. Gov. Patrick jumps into Houston's pay parity fray - What's Your Point?

First responders in our city are battling the pandemic without having received a substantial increase in pay since 2011. Contract talks are non-existent as the combatants wait for a Texas appeals court to rule on a pair of two-year-old lawsuits, each with the potential to devastate the city's financial condition if firefighters prevail.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena says while the union has turned down different three different pay-hikes, he's willing to get back to the bargaining table.

And now a new player enters, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visited Houston this week to offer his services to help end the stalemate.

" We can't bust budgets and bankrupt cities, but we also can't sit in our office at City Hall and say, I'm not talking to the firefighters. . . " — Texas Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino News and Politics (JKPFT), Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, join host Greg Groogan to discuss the latest is this ongoing controversy.

