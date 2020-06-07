Large protest crowds raise concerns of COVID-19 spike, What's Your Point?

Passionate, principled and compelled to have their voices heard, protesters in Houston and across the nation gathered in large, often tightly packed concentrations ideal for rapid spread of the coronavirus. Ironically, before the George Floyd tragedy occurred, many of the very same people were demanding universal mail-in ballots as a protective measure against contracting COVID-19 at the polls. Republicans have argued that Americans who can go to the grocery store, should be willing to brave the same modest risk to cast a ballot in person. This week the Texas Supreme Court ruled that legitimate fear of contracting the virus does not qualify as a "disability" under the current state statue.

Greg Groogan leads the What's Your Point panel in a discussion about mail-in voting, and public gatherings while the pandemic is still on going. This week's panel includes Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Tomaro Bell, Superneighborhood leader and Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and host of Latino Politics and News.



