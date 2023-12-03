Judge Lina Hidalgo faces backlash for political advocacy on county grounds What's Your POint?

"I happen to know her opponent, Sean Teare, he is a well-respected, very experienced, strong opponent who not only just released a poll showing he's ahead, but he has severely out raised her. I literally spent the day yesterday before this stuff was leaked working on the endorsement of him on Monday." — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Whoops.

Judge Lina Hidalgo blatantly campaigning for a democratic ally on county property... As well as the taxpayer's dime and media platforms.

And it was no slip-up....in addition to campaigning for Mr. Teare...Hidalgo engaged in campaigning "against" sitting district attorney Kim Ogg...

Good grief.

Hidalgo went on to encourage democratic precinct chairs to formally admonish Kim Ogg as she pursues re-election.

Talk about your blatant violation of Texas ethics law.

Apparently, Houston attorney Mark McCaig felt the same way and filed a complaint with the state.

As our good friend Holly Hansen has ably reported... Using an elected office to engage in political advertising is a crime in Texas... As is the misuse of government property.