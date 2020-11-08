Joe Biden is the President-Elect - What's Your Point?

Four days after the last poll closed, America and the world received fairly definitive word as to who would lead this nation forward. Barring a long-shot legal challenge, Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office as America’s 46th president along with his running mate Kamala Harris, the first woman elected to serve as vice-president. Unofficial results place Joe Biden with 290 electoral votes to President Trump's 216.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Chris Tritico, Fox 26 senior legal analyst, join Greg Groogan to discuss the outcome fo the 2020 presidential election.

