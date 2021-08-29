Infrastructure dollars to protect our coast - What's Your Point?

The fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation came this week....just as the U.S. Congress advanced a $1 trillion dollar, bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The connection, I hope, is obvious to everyone.

Despite the ongoing expenditure of roughly $5 billion dollars to mitigate our community's chronic exposure to flooding - much. Much more is needed to safeguard greater Houston, the ship channel, and its vital petrochemical complex from the genuine hazard of future storms.

If there was ever an opportunity to fully fund the so-called "Ike dike - I would think this jumbo, once in a generation infrastructure bill is certainly "it".

Seems to me, every member of the Texas delegation - Republican and Democrat - should be uniting behind this cause.

