In the hot seat Gary Gates candidate for Texas House District 28 special election

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Texas House District 28 candidate Gary Gates.

Last week, the What's Your Point panel discussed the national attention that this race is getting.

To learn more about Gates campaign visit Gates for Texas or Gates for Texas on Facebook

Gates is opposed by Elizabeth Markowitz who did not appear for a scheduled interview.

To learn more about her campaign visit: Dr. Eliz Markowitz for Texas or Dr. Eliz Markowitz for Texas State Representative - House District 28 on Facebook