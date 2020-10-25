Illegal immigrant charged with murder had previous violent crime arrests - What's Your Point?

Salvadoran immigrant, Elmer Manzano, is charged with shooting and killing Houston Police Department Sgt. Harold Preston, who was responding to a domestic violence report. Manzano was living in this country illegally, had been arrested and jailed for violent crimes at least 6 times, and have never once been deported.

Harold Preston was a 41-year veteran of the police force, was deeply respected, and on the verge of retirement.

This week's panel; Bill King, businessman, columnist, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain founder Urban Reform, Antonio Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News (KPFT) join Greg Groogan to talk about how with Manzano's criminal history he was allowed to remain in this country.

READ MORE

HPD Sergeant killed in southwest Houston shooting

Why wasn't suspect in Houston Police Sergeant's murder already behind bars?

Advertisement

Procession held for fallen Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston

WATCH MORE What's Your Point discussions