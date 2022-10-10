Hunter Biden, evidence and allegations - What's Your Point?

After years of clamoring by Republicans and conservative commentators - the criminal prosecution of Hunter Biden appears to be imminent.

According to multiple news sources, federal investigators say they have accumulated enough evidence to charge the president's son with tax crimes and falsifying documents related to a gun purchase.

In a recently published memoir, the younger Biden has spoken at length about his years of crippling crack cocaine addiction and acknowledged that business opportunities came his way because, in his words, "my last name was a coveted credential."A

According to multiple outlets, the prosecution of Hunter Biden will be conducted by the U.S. attorney for Delaware, a Trump appointee.