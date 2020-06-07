Houston protests have been primarily peaceful - What's Your Point?

The gathering of more than 60,000 emotional and angry protesters in the heart of our city had all the volatile ingredients for conflict and potential bloodshed, yet the Houston protest was primarily peaceful. What's Your Point host Greg Groogan asks the panel, "Why were we different, certainly the hurt here is no less?

This week's panel includes Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Tomaro Bell, Superneighborhood leader and Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and host of Latino Politics and News.

eRace the Hate - Finding unity in grief