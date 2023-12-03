Houston in hot water: Allegations of fraud in $8 million water repair contracts

Houston public works and the city's office of inspector general now -"turning over every rock" in pursuit of the so-called "bad actors" involved with handing out more than $8 million worth of water repair contracts to family members with pop-up businesses.

Make no mistake, it is blatant corruption - neither the O-I-G nor public works detected, but only came to light through the work of investigative journalist and respected competitor Amy Davis.

You all are keenly aware that when Davis asked Mayor Turner if he planned to cancel the fraudulent contracts, he threw a tantrum....calling her "rude" and promising to retaliate by calling her general manager.