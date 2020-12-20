Expand / Collapse search

Houston Health Dept. survey: COVID-19 infection rate may be 4x higher - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Infection rate could be 4x higher

The WYP panel discusses recent information from the Houston Health Department survey that indicates that the coronavirus infection rate could be 4 times higher than current statistics.

Newly released research indicates the number of Houstonians infected with COVID-19 may actually be four times greater than what we had thought.
That finding is the result of a Houston Health Department study conducted in September which detected anti-bodies in more than 13% of those tested, a number far higher than the total of confirmed cases at the time.

Greg Groogan asks this week's panel, Tony Diaz, Carmen Roe, Gary Polland, Charles Blain, Michele Leal, given how easily this virus spreads, and the fact that many who get it feel few symptoms should any of us be surprised?
 

