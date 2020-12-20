Houston Health Dept. survey: COVID-19 infection rate may be 4x higher - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Newly released research indicates the number of Houstonians infected with COVID-19 may actually be four times greater than what we had thought.

That finding is the result of a Houston Health Department study conducted in September which detected anti-bodies in more than 13% of those tested, a number far higher than the total of confirmed cases at the time.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Greg Groogan asks this week's panel, Tony Diaz, Carmen Roe, Gary Polland, Charles Blain, Michele Leal, given how easily this virus spreads, and the fact that many who get it feel few symptoms should any of us be surprised?



FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP