Houston City Council approves Firefighters agreement

On city council's table this week ratification of $650 million worth of public safety bonds to compensate long-suffering Houston firefighters for 8-years of over-due back-pay.

It is a critical component of a settlement engineered by Mayor John Whitmire after his predecessor failed to craft a deal during his entire eight years in office.

Contending the deferred pay-out was "too generous"... Council member Edward Pollard asked his colleagues to spike the court-ordered settlement - and take their chances with more litigation.

Pollard said, " If it were your money in your savings account, you would ask more questions. But because it's the taxpayer’s money and it’s not coming out of your Wells Fargo or Chase account you are not asking the questions."

Willie Davis, City Council at-Large 2 added " If I got to dig out of a hole, I’d rather dig out of one that's $650 million rather than $1.7 billion."

"Any delay is going to gut this settlement and to start over is absolutely, in my judgment and experts, irresponsible." — Mayor John Whitmire, Houston

In the end, it wasn't even close. Issuance of the bonds was ratified by duly elected representatives of the people - on a 14 to 3 vote. Panel - what's your point?

"I think the members feeling is -you want to roll the dice, let’s go. We are ready - and what we did giving the settlement was good for taxpayers, good for firefighters was responsible and reasonable" — Marty Lancton, President Houston Firefighters Union

There is one element of the city's more than seven-plus billion-dollar budget - which remains on the table "unapproved" - a 5-year collective bargaining agreement for HFD’s rank-and-file.

As proposed, the deal delivers between 24 and 30 percent structured pay hikes and additional benefits - aimed at making the department more competitive with peers across the state and nation.

After two and half weeks of review City Controller Chris Hollins has yet to "certify" the proposal.

Union President Lancton says that if council says "no" - the entire settlement collapses - and taxpayers are back in court where the downside risk could hypothetically double.