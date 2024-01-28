Expand / Collapse search
Housing Authority approves 13 plans after Mayor Whitmire asked for a pause- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Red flags.... Red flags pop up immediately. When you're the newly sworn mayor of Houston and the housing authority appointed by your predecessor, flat-out ignores your request to put on "pause" a half billion dollars worth of so-called "affordable" rental projects.

 Of course, this is the same housing authority that gave the green light to 800 Middle Street. That controversial low-income development is surrounded by severely contaminated property.

 This week we learned that instead of giving Mayor John Whitmire an opportunity to review the deals, the authority board and its  CEO David Northern approved 13 proposed, tax-abated complexes in one fell swoop.

The mayor responded by saying he will be taking action to ensure "future transparency" - my translation - they are all fired.   

Houston mayor sounds alarm over Housing Authority's disregard for pause request

