Honor history but no historic designation says Houston's Third Ward - What's Your Point?

Imagine, if you will, residing in a home on a fixed income and forces beyond your control make the decision to designate your neighborhood as "historic" - forever changing the manner in which you can renovate or repair your own house.

READ MORE - Third Ward residents fired up over Riverside Terrace Historic District Proposal

Turns out, this scenario is not imaginary and is happening as we speak in Houston's riverside area in the heart of the Third Ward...but not without a fight.

No surprise our Tomaro

Advertisement

Bell is in the thick of it.…